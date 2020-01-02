EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Suspension of Trading 02-Jan-2020 / 13:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ECOVISTA PLC Suspension of Trading The Directors of Ecovista Plc hereby announce that due to a possible merger with another entity, the directors feel that a suspension of trading is required to allow this deal to progress. The Company will issue an update on the transaction in due course. The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement. ENQUIRIES David Barnett - Chairman 01279 654151 ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: SUS TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 38332 EQS News ID: 945937 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 02, 2020 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)