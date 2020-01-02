Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Declaration of transactions 31 december 2019 02-Jan-2020 / 14:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, december 31st 2019 DEclaration of transactions OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM Issuer Transaction day Financial Total Average Market Name instrument daily daily identifier volume acquisiti code on price (in number shares of shares) 12/31/19 FR0004007813 983 36.97- XPAR Kaufman & Broad This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Relations Presse Bruno Coche +(33)1 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet +(33) 1 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +(33) 6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS: Nom de Code Nom du PSI Code Identifiant PSI jour/heure Code Prix Devise Quantité Code Numéro de l'émett Identi de la identifiant unit achetée iden référence de la eur fiant transactio de aire tifi transaction n l'instrument (uni ant financier té) marc hé KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 3 XPAR 00386517933TRLO1 ET 13:54:54 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 2 XPAR 00386517929TRLO1 ET 13:54:45 6 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 10 XPAR 00386517928TRLO1 ET 13:54:45 8 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 22 XPAR 00386517927TRLO1 ET 13:54:45 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 42 XPAR 00386517073TRLO1 ET 13:09:00 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 27 XPAR 00386517071TRLO1 ET 13:09:00 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 75 XPAR 00386517059TRLO1 ET 13:08:13 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 48 XPAR 00386517058TRLO1 ET 13:08:13 8 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 33 XPAR 00386517057TRLO1 ET 13:08:13 8 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 2 XPAR 00386517056TRLO1 ET 13:08:13 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 24 XPAR 00386517055TRLO1 ET 13:08:13 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 38 XPAR 00386517054TRLO1 ET 13:08:13 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 11 XPAR 00386516442TRLO1 ET 12:38:14 2 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 4 XPAR 00386516441TRLO1 ET 12:38:14 2 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 17 XPAR 00386516440TRLO1 ET 12:38:14 2 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 9 XPAR 00386516221TRLO1 ET 12:30:34 4 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 9 XPAR 00386516220TRLO1 ET 12:30:34 6 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 1 XPAR 00386515951TRLO1 ET 12:18:20 6 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 13 XPAR 00386515715TRLO1 ET 12:13:12 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 111 XPAR 00386515646TRLO1 ET 12:09:04 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 5 XPAR 00386515522TRLO1 ET 12:01:39 6 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 31 XPAR 00386515316TRLO1 ET 11:55:04 8 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 197 XPAR 00386515313TRLO1 ET 11:55:04 8 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 22 XPAR 00386515312TRLO1 ET 11:55:04 8 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 5 XPAR 00386515310TRLO1 ET 11:55:04 8 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 5 XPAR 00386515306TRLO1 ET 11:55:03 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 40 XPAR 00386515303TRLO1 ET 11:55:03 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 5 XPAR 00386515302TRLO1 ET 11:55:03 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 10 XPAR 00386515301TRLO1 ET 11:55:03 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 10 XPAR 00386515300TRLO1 ET 11:55:03 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,9 EUR 16 XPAR 00386513579TRLO1 ET 9:38:01 6 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 37,0 EUR 10 XPAR 00386513558TRLO1 ET 9:35:49 0 BROAD KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191231 FR0004007813 36,8 EUR 85 XPAR 00386513215TRLO1 ET 9:12:54 4 BROAD

January 02, 2020 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)