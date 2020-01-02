|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|LUXEMPART INVEST S.A R.L.
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position status2
|Mr François TESCH is a member of the Board of directors of SES and Chairman of Luxempart S.A. Luxempart S.A. is the Managing director of Luxempart Invest S.à r.l.
|b)
|Initial notification amendment3
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|SES
|b)
|LEI5
|5493008JPA4HYMH1HX51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Actions
|Identification code7
|LU 0088087324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|CESSION
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
12.7911
40,501
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|- Price11
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|19/12/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|NYSE Euronext Paris
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Actions
|Identification code7
|LU 0088087324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|CESSION
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
12.8274
143,105
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|- Price11
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|20/12/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|NYSE Euronext Paris
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Actions
|Identification code7
|LU 0088087324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|CESSION
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
12.7808
66
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|- Price11
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|23/12/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|NYSE Euronext Paris
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Actions
|Identification code7
|LU 0088087324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|CESSION
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
12.8168
24,036
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|- Price11
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|24/12/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|NYSE Euronext Paris
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Actions
|Identification code7
|LU 0088087324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|CESSION
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
12.7858
4,724
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|- Price11
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|27/12/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|NYSE Euronext Paris
Date and signature_______________________________
|31/12/2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200102005313/en/
Contacts:
SES
Pierre Margue
VP Legal Services Corporate and Finance
Tel +352 710 725 276
pierre.margue@ses.com