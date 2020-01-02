NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1 LUXEMPART INVEST S.A R.L.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position status2 Mr François TESCH is a member of the Board of directors of SES and Chairman of Luxempart S.A. Luxempart S.A. is the Managing director of Luxempart Invest S.à r.l.

b) Initial notification amendment3

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name4 SES

b) LEI5 5493008JPA4HYMH1HX51

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Actions

Identification code7 LU 0088087324

b) Nature of the transaction8 CESSION

c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

12.7911 40,501

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

- Price11

e) Date of the transaction12 19/12/2019

f) Place of the transaction13 NYSE Euronext Paris

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Actions

Identification code7 LU 0088087324

b) Nature of the transaction8 CESSION

c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

12.8274 143,105

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

- Price11

e) Date of the transaction12 20/12/2019

f) Place of the transaction13 NYSE Euronext Paris

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Actions

Identification code7 LU 0088087324

b) Nature of the transaction8 CESSION

c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

12.7808 66

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

- Price11

e) Date of the transaction12 23/12/2019

f) Place of the transaction13 NYSE Euronext Paris

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Actions

Identification code7 LU 0088087324

b) Nature of the transaction8 CESSION

c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

12.8168 24,036

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

- Price11

e) Date of the transaction12 24/12/2019

f) Place of the transaction13 NYSE Euronext Paris

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Actions

Identification code7 LU 0088087324

b) Nature of the transaction8 CESSION

c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

12.7858 4,724

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

- Price11

e) Date of the transaction12 27/12/2019

f) Place of the transaction13 NYSE Euronext Paris

