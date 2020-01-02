Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 December 2019, which was announced on 2 January 2020, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019, expected to be on or after 19 February 2020. If, in this period, the Directors or the Company come into possession of any inside information it will be notified to a RIS before any transactions in the Company's securities are undertaken.

Investec Asset Management Limited

Secretary

2 January 2020