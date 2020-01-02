A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the pharma industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of pharmaceutical market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower pharma leaders to gauge how prepared and well- positioned they are for the future.

Over the past couple of years, pharmaceutical market access has been gaining considerable attention worldwide. Amidst the rising challenges in the pharmaceutical industry in developed nations especially for new product approvals due to the changing regulatory landscape, companies in the pharma sector are focusing their efforts to establish themselves in emerging markets which are critical growth engines today. To address the challenges of venturing into emerging markets and creating strategies to compete, a pharmaceutical market access strategy is vital for pharmaceutical companies.

According to pharma industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key barriers to pharma market access commonly faced by companies in emerging markets include:

Budgetary constraints for a new pharmaceutical market access team

Lack of adequate resources

Inability to align and integrate market access activities among divisions operating in different countries or markets

Identifying the right stakeholders

Identifying areas of national importance from a policy-shaping point of view

