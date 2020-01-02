Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2020

PR Newswire
02.01.2020 | 16:37
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

PR Newswire

London, January 2

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019.


2 January 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire