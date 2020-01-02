Anzeige
Capita plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 2

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date:2 January 2020

Deferred Bonus Plan

Name of applicant:Capita plc
Name of scheme:Deferred Bonus Plan
Period of return:From:01/07/2019To:31/12/2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,122,860
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,122,860

Name of contact:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 7202 0641
