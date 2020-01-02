Anzeige
02.01.2020
Acorn Income Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 2

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Director Declaration

2 January 2020

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Sharon Parr retired from the Board of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited on 31 December 2019.


Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

