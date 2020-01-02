Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Tradegate
02.01.20
12:59  Uhr
4,027 Euro
+0,089
+2,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIXIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,023
4,065
18:12
4,031
4,062
18:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIXIS
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIXIS SA4,027+2,26 %
TRANSGENE SA1,550+1,97 %