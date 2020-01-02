Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 2 January 2020 it repurchased 96,685 ordinary shares of 10p each at 340.49p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 22,384,463.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 22,384,463 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 218,047,887.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 January 2020