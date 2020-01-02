Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115FW ISIN: FR0011950732 Ticker-Symbol: 21E 
Tradegate
30.12.19
10:21 Uhr
13,060 Euro
-0,030
-0,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,010
13,150
19:18
13,040
13,130
19:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIOR GROUP SCA13,060-0,23 %