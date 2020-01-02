Anzeige
Prosafe SE: Update on merger process - Extension of share purchase agreement with Floatel International

Prosafe SE and Floatel International Ltd have agreed to extend the long stop date in the share purchase agreement from 31 December 2019 until 30 June 2020.

Competition clearance continues in Norway and the UK, and further information will be provided in due course.

A potential merger will also be subject to lenders approval, approval from Floatel bond holders and approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting in Prosafe SE.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 2 January 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe: + 47 907 41 662
Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe: +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

