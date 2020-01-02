Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
30.12.2019
505,239
49.4439
24,980,987
XPAR
30.12.2019
115,277
49.4669
5,702,396
CHIX
30.12.2019
40,133
49.4515
1,984,637
TRQX
30.12.2019
58,920
49.4638
2,914,407
BATE
31.12.2019
161,905
49.1374
7,955,591
XPAR
31.12.2019
57,191
49.1462
2,810,720
CHIX
31.12.2019
23,868
49.1518
1,173,155
TRQX
31.12.2019
40,246
49.1524
1,978,187
BATE
Total
1,002,779
49.3629
49,500,080
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
