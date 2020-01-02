Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 30.12.2019 505,239 49.4439 24,980,987 XPAR 30.12.2019 115,277 49.4669 5,702,396 CHIX 30.12.2019 40,133 49.4515 1,984,637 TRQX 30.12.2019 58,920 49.4638 2,914,407 BATE 31.12.2019 161,905 49.1374 7,955,591 XPAR 31.12.2019 57,191 49.1462 2,810,720 CHIX 31.12.2019 23,868 49.1518 1,173,155 TRQX 31.12.2019 40,246 49.1524 1,978,187 BATE Total 1,002,779 49.3629 49,500,080

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

