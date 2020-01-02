Nuinsco Resources Limited: Nuinsco Announces Drill Program at Sunbeam Gold Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI)(www.nuinsco.ca) today announced it intends to commence a drill program at the Company's Sunbeam Gold Property situated 27km northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario and 15km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef gold deposit. Prior to Nuinsco optioning the project in 2017 no exploration had been conducted around the past-producing Sunbeam gold mine since it closed in 1905.

"This drilling will begin as soon as practical and follows up on a geophysical survey that identified 16 high-priority drill targets near the Sunbeam gold mine," said Paul Jones, CEO. "In addition, analytical results received from samples collected by Nuinsco around the Sunbeam gold mine returned very high-grade assays - up to 122 g/t (3.9 oz/t) gold from quartz vein material" (see news release issued March 21, 2019).

Gold mineralization at the Sunbeam gold mine is hosted by a 30m wide sheared zone of altered, schistose rock occurring within a southwest-striking quartz vein/chloritic zone that has been traced from surface to at least 100m vertically. A 1903 mine plan shows an average grade of ~13g/t gold in the historic workings (no qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, has conducted sufficient verification to treat the reported grade as other than an historic grade).

To finance the drill program, on December 31, 2019 (the "Issue Date") Nuinsco completed a non-brokered private placement of 9,950,000 flow-through units (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.01 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $99,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (non-flow-through) at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months from the Issue Date.

Proceeds of the Offering will qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Qualified Person

P.L. Jones, P. Geol., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 45 years of exploration success and is a growth oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has two properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold prospect near Atikokan and the large, multi-commodity Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay. In addition, Nuinsco has recently completed an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt - a project with the potential to provide near-term revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

