CBDisthenewkale.com welcomes a community of CBD curious consumers and businesses to join a unique interactive CBD information hub

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2020) - CBD is the New Kale announces the official launch of its CBD-focused website based community. The website is a hub for the widely growing CBD community, bringing together numerous contributors, voices, and angles around CBD. CBD is the New Kale showcases a wealth of news, education, pop-culture media, health information, and more through articles, videos, product reviews, directories, and reports.

Currently, CBD is the New Kale offers its community:

A range of CBD-focused content and product information





CBD Business Directory showcasing businesses in the CBD space, as well as additional advertisement opportunities





Opportunities to contribute as a CBD content creator





The potential to join a CBD Ambassador Network





Unique curated content such as the recently published 2019 CBD is the New Kale Holiday Guide





Exclusive digital events, email newsletters, and social media communities





Additional initiatives slated to roll-out in 2020!

In addition to an ever-growing community of CBD-minded individuals, CBD is the New Kale presents an interesting opportunity to showcase products, services, and brands in front of an engaged and enlightened audience. To join the movement, or advertise your CBD business, visit CBDisthenewkale.com!

###

About CBD is the New Kale Publication

CBD is the New Kale is the hub for the ever-growing community of CBD users, CBD-curious, and contributors from all angles and of many voices. We are a platform for people to find transparent, up-to-date information about and access to CBD products and solutions. CBD is the New Kale is rising to help people and organizations explore, champion, and shape the expanding CBD movement.

Our platform showcases a wealth of news, education, pop-culture media, health information, and more through articles, videos, product reviews, directories, and reports. If you are looking to improve your health and well-being with natural and effective CBD solutions, or even simply learn more about what's out there, you've come to the right place!

Contact:

Kate Dorrell

970-749-5189

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51137