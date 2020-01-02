Second Highest Ever Annual Cleared Volume

December Volume Down 4.2 Percent from Record-Breaking 2018

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2019 total cleared contract volume was 4,976,978,704 contracts, the industry's second-highest ever annual volume, down 5.1 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace of 5.24 billion contracts. Average daily cleared contract volume in 2019 was 19,749,915 contracts. OCC's December 2019 total cleared contract volume reached 418,410,240 contracts, down 4.2 percent compared to last December.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume for 2019 reached 4,899,036,559, down 4.6 percent from 2018 volume of 5,137,201,519. December 2019 volume reached 411,975,019, down 4.0 percent from 429,078,216 in 2018. Equity options cleared contract volume reached a total of 4,420,542,768 in 2019, down 3.3 percent from 2018. December 2019 volume of 373,792,463 was down 0.8 percent from December 2018. This includes 2019 total ETF option cleared contract volume of 1,779,584,757, an 11.3 percent decrease. December 2019 volume decreased 25.9 percent with 146,346,157 ETF options contracts cleared compared to December 2018 volume of 197,508,790. Index option 2019 cleared contract volume was down 15.3 percent with 478,493,791 contracts. December 2019 volume was 38,128,556, down 26.8 percent, with a year to date average daily volume of 1,898,785.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume in 2019 was 77,942,145, a 25.7 decrease. December 2019 volume was 6,435,221 contracts, down 16.4 percent from December 2018. OCC's 2019 average daily cleared futures volume was 309,294 contracts, 26 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity decreased by 4.07 percent in new loans from December 2018 with 102,583 transactions last month. Annual stock loan activity decreased 5.27 percent from 2018 with 1,301,830 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in December was $83,155,696,608, a decrease of 18.52 percent compared to last December.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

Change vs. 2018 Equity Options 373,792,463 376,883,978 -0.8% 17,541,836 18,217,061 -3.70% Index Options 38,182,556 52,194,238 -26.8% 1,898,785 2,249,877 -15.6% Total Options 411,975,019 429,078,216 -4.0% 19,440,621 20,466,938 -5.0% Total Futures 6,435,221 7,693,725 -16.4% 309,294 417,882 -26.0% Total Volume 418,410,240 436,771,941 -4.2% 19,749,915 20,884,820 -5.4%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

