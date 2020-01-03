DGAP-Media / 2020-01-03 / 07:13 *OUR RUN OF OUTSTANDING PARTNERSHIPS IS ABOUT TO ENTER ITS NEXT PHASE: PEGASUS DEVELOPMENT AG HAS AGREED A COLLABORATION WITH GERMAN TENNIS LEGEND BORIS BECKER* The most successful German tennis player of all time won a total of 49 individual tournaments, including six Grand Slam tournaments as a player and 6 Grand Slam tournaments as a coach. Pegasus Development AG [1] will now be designing a personal fashion collection for its new brand ambassador. Boris Becker has long been known not only as a successful face of advertising but also as a successful TV presenter for Eurosport and the BBC. The former tennis star will launch his own fashion brand [2] in 2020. This groundbreaking partnership was made possible by Pegasus Development AG, a renowned pioneer of future trends and investments for the past 20 years. The launch of Boris Becker's personal collection will launch yet another new trend. The fashion world can expect a sensational smart-casual wear [2] line that will offer something for everyone. *Just wait and see!* *Impressum:* Pegasus Development AG Ringstrasse 14 7000 Chur Schweiz Handelsregisternummer: CH-514.3.024.934-4 Verwaltungsrat: Roberto Spano Tel: 0041 815 880 508 Fax: + 41 (0) 8154 40 444 E-Mail: media@pegasusdevelopment.ch LEI: 549300936ZV4UZCW5027 End of Media Release Issuer: Fashion Concept GmbH Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia 2020-01-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 946075 2020-01-03 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=984ba7386d8d5a72b681b5767c904ed9&application_id=946075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=439b1d24e655e67c9372385ad09de142&application_id=946075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

