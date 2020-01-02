Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YA62 ISIN: GB00B3Y2J508 Ticker-Symbol: 0GF 
Frankfurt
02.01.20
08:11 Uhr
9,980 Euro
-0,130
-1,29 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GALLIFORD TRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALLIFORD TRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,290
10,680
11:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP0,023+2,27 %
CARLYLE GROUP INC28,845+3,42 %
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD6,4200,00 %
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST14,200+0,71 %
GALLIFORD TRY PLC9,980-1,29 %
GUE LIQUIDATION COMPANIES INC--
JOYY INC ADR51,370,00 %
TALI DIGITAL LIMITED0,0200,00 %