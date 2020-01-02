The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 02.01.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 02.01.2019



ISIN Name



CA10778Y1043 Briacell Therapeutics Corp.

US30281V1089 GUE Liquidation Companies Inc.

US98426T1060 JOYY Inc.

US14309L1026 Carlyle Group LP

AU000000NHL8 TALI Digital Ltd.

CA29382B1022 Entertainment One Ltd.

GB00B3Y2J508 Galliford Try PLC

CA30215D2086 Explor Resources Inc.

US0188051017 Allianz SE

CA31943B1004 First Capital Realty Inc.