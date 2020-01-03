Zoomlion's Tower Crane Sales Top 10 Billion Yuan in 2019

CHANGDE, China, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") (1157.HK) is celebrating a new milestone as its tower crane sales crossed the 10 billion yuan (USD 1.43 billion) mark in 2019, making it the first global company in the market to reach the new high.

The annual sales of Zoomlion's tower cranes have been doubling for four consecutive years. The brand, which holds an absolute lead in the domestic market and exports to high-end markets such as South Korea, Singapore and the US, has become an industry benchmark in modern equipment manufacturing in recent years.

"Zoomlion's construction hoisting machinery business has grown from a small machinery company in Changde City into a 10-billion scale multi-sector enterprise in just 14 years, and is now the largest tower crane manufacturer worldwide. Zoomlion is now in a better position than ever to make greater contributions to the development of the industry and provide greater value for our partners and customers," said Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion.

Since 2009, Zoomlion has held the largest market share in the global tower crane market. In January 2019, phase I of Zoomlion's intelligent tower crane factory brought production scale and quality to a new level. A series of advanced technologies and smart products also improved the company's competitive advantage, further expanding market operations.

On December 25, Zoomlion celebrated the commencement of phase II of the intelligent tower crane factory. With a total investment of 950-million-yuan (USD 135.86 million), Zoomlion will introduce 16 new production lines, 150 robot construction units and 10,000 data sensors to increase sustainability and boost production. The introduction of new information systems in phase II - MES, WMS, APS, AI scheduling, QM and TMS - will also enable networked, intelligent production management and smart decision making.

The new factory is set to become the largest tower crane factory in the world. The current production lines mainly produce large and medium tower cranes. The phase II addition to the factory will allow for the production of super tonnage machinery, small-scale tower cranes and construction lifts and will enable complete intelligent manufacturing throughout the facility.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories. For more information, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/.

