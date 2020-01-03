Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142TP ISIN: US69343R1014 Ticker-Symbol: AETG 
Frankfurt
03.01.20
08:11 Uhr
7,100 Euro
-0,200
-2,74 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,100
7,300
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEROFLOT
AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES PJSC GDR7,100-2,74 %