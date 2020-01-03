Jet2 ranks fifth in the world among low-cost carriers

OAG, the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, today released the results of the OAG Punctuality League 2020, a comprehensive ranking of the world's largest airlines and airports for on-time performance (OTP).

Aeroflot finished as the most punctual Mega Airline in Europe and second-most punctual mega in the world (OTP 86.30%). Five additional European carriers earned spots among the world's Top 20 Mega Airlines, including Air France (7th; OTP 79.92%), British Airways (14th; OTP 76.18%), Lufthansa (15th; OTP 73.96%) and easyJet (17th; OTP 73.08%).

Jet2 (OTP 82.69%), the UK's third-largest airline, ranked fifth among the Top 20 Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) and finished 19th globally. Several other European carriers, including Iberia (11th; OTP 84.06%), Siberia Airlines (12th; OTP 83.88%) and Air Baltic (13th; OTP 83.63%) also placed among the world's most punctual airlines.

British Airways' hub London Heathrow (LHR; OTP 75.27%) ranked 13th among Mega Airports-a notable accomplishment for the world's most internationally connected airport.

"The global market is reaching near peak OTP," said John Grant, senior analyst with OAG. "The rise in performance is led by Mega Airlines like Aeroflot, Delta and Air France, which are simultaneously expanding the number of operated flights and maintaining high OTP. We're seeing success trickle down to the hubs they service, which benefits the entire travel ecosystem."

Delta (OTP 83.56%) ranked as the No. 1 Mega Airline in the continental U.S. for a third-straight year. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (4th, ATL; OTP 83.74%) led the list of Delta hubs placing among the world's most on-time Mega Airports. The top three Mega Airports in the world were Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO; OTP 86.87%), Tokyo Haneda (HND; OTP 86.60%), and Singapore Changi (SIN; OTP 84.03%). Los Angeles International (LAX; OTP 79.62%) and New York's John F. Kennedy (JFK; OTP 77.87%) ranked 7th and 8th, respectively.

