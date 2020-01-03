Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 7, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2004 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-04-15 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-04-15 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0013647211 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2004 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB