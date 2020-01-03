Mesoblast is approaching some very key catalysts. The company expects to complete its filing of Remestemcel-L in pediatric acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) in January, which if approved, will launch in 2020. For Revascor for advanced heart failure, the required accrual of primary endpoint events in its Phase III occurred in December, with data expected by mid-2020. Additionally, the last patient visit for the 24-month follow-up in the Phase III for MPC-06-ID in low back pain is expected to occur in H120 with data likely later in the year.

