U.K. Enterprises Looking to Multicloud Environments to Meet Customer Needs

ISG Provider Lens report finds about 70 percent of U.K. enterprises using more than one cloud provider

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.K. are realizing the power of cloud services and solutions to address customer needs, and many are using more than one cloud vendor to meet their business requirements, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud - Solutions & Service Partners U.K. Report finds about 70 percent of U.K. enterprises are focused on a multicloud strategy, with small and medium-sized businesses increasingly adopting cloud-native solutions.

"Cloud adoption in the U.K. is seen to be more cost effective, scalable, secure and flexible than legacy alternatives," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG U.K. "Hyperscale cloud providers are investing and innovating to ensure their U.K. customers continue their cloud journeys to stay competitive in the European and global markets."

The report sees U.K. enterprises embracing multicloud environments because each cloud provider has specific strengths related to vertical solutions, prices and other factors. Enterprises want to test how each cloud hyperscaler fits with their needs as they look for the right partner and not just a commodity service provider.

While U.K. businesses are interested in multicloud environments, the report sees some barriers to this setup, with orchestration a significant challenge. Customers are increasingly adopting various tools to manage the complexity of a multicloud setup, but many of the tools still lack maturity.

In addition, customers see potential barriers with vendor lock-in by the public cloud provider and a lack of interoperability between multiple public cloud providers.

The U.K. cloud market is also seeing major changes in the managed services partner ecosystem, the report finds. Some smaller service providers are gaining traction with their unique offerings focused on public cloud managed services for multicloud environments. Several of these smaller providers are being acquired by large system integrators as a way to either eliminate competition or to acquire a niche capability or client segment.

In addition, the report finds a growing Infrastructure-as-a-Service market in the U.K. Some U.K. businesses have been able to eliminate their depreciated hardware and move completely to the cloud. This is less of an option for larger organizations with heavy infrastructure investments, with many of them expected to continue maintaining hybrid IT and multicloud environments. However, with the need for organizations to enhance their data security, many enterprises have started to migrate their critical workloads to public cloud platforms.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud - Solutions & Service Partners U.K. Report evaluates the capabilities of 54 providers across seven quadrants: Public Cloud Transformation Services, Managed Public Cloud Services, Managed Public Cloud Services for AWS, Managed Public Cloud Services for Azure, Managed Public Cloud Services for GCP, aPaaS - Application Development Platforms as a Service, and IaaS - (Hyperscale) Infrastructure as a Service.

The report names Accenture and Infosys as leaders in five quadrants, and Capgemini, Fujitsu, HCL, TCS and Wipro as leaders in four. DXC Technology is named as a leader in three quadrants, while Atos, AWS, Google, Microsoft and Rackspace are named as leaders in two. Claranet, Cloudreach and Cognizant are leaders in one quadrant.

