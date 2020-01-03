Top Ten Homecooked Global Cuisines for 2019 Revealed by Leatherhead Food Research

EPSOM, England, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian and Indian dishes were the most popular international meals cooked at home by people in the UK during 2019, according to a recent study.

The survey, conducted by Leatherhead Food Research, reveals that the Top Ten Global Cuisines cooked at home in the past year are:

Italian (79%)* Indian (78%) Chinese (61%) Thai (50%) Spanish (46%) Greek (39%) Turkish (15%) North African (15%) Japanese (14%) Lebanese (9%)

*Figures show the percentage of respondents who have cooked a dish from this region in the past 12 months.

The findings also indicate that home cooks are getting more adventurous with global cuisine, with 70% claiming they now prepare more international dishes than in the past. This figure increases to 82% for the 16-35 age group. Many people (40%) say they are inspired to extend their repertoire by TV cooking shows and celebrity chefs.

Leatherhead found that most people (61%) enjoy discovering their own international recipes and cooking from scratch. This is especially true of the younger 16-35 age group (70%). However, nearly a quarter (24%) of people get frustrated that it's not always easy to find the specialist ingredients they need in their usual shops.

Leatherhead's Consumer and Sensory Director Cindy Beeren says the findings provide important insights for the food industry:

"It's no surprise that Italian tops the list, pasta and pizza are family staples for many," she explains. "However, it's interesting to see that Indian food comes in at such a close second, and that Chinese, Thai and Spanish dishes are cooked by so many people. As home cooking takes on more international flavours, supermarkets need to find ways to keep up with consumer demand. There's nothing more frustrating than shopping for a particular recipe, then finding that the specialist flour, sauce, herbs or spices that you need are nowhere on the shelves."

Leatherhead Food Research is a Science Group company. This research into the UK's global cuisine trends was conducted via its proprietary consumer insight database during November 2019, with 927 people aged 16 and over taking part.

