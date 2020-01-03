Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886785 ISIN: DK0015250344 Ticker-Symbol: 1AM 
Frankfurt
03.01.20
08:21 Uhr
7,850 Euro
+0,005
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,790
7,905
14:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALM BRAND A/S7,850+0,06 %