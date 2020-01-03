Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJLT ISIN: LU1404975507 Ticker-Symbol: MBC 
Xetra
03.01.20
13:06 Uhr
0,800 Euro
-0,028
-3,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYBUCKS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYBUCKS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,774
0,826
13:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYBUCKS
MYBUCKS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYBUCKS SA0,800-3,38 %