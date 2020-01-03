MyBucks (MBC) recently announced the successful completion of its debt recapitalisation process, restoring a positive equity position at the holding level (c €18m pro forma). This was accompanied by a number of operational improvement measures and the disposal of selected businesses and assets. As most of the above initiatives (including the debt recapitalisation) were concluded post reporting date, they are not reflected in MBC's FY19 results. MyBucks will now focus solely on developing its banking operations in five African countries and the lending business in Botswana.

