Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, January 3
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we would like to notify the market of the following:
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited issued share capital consists of 171,744,855 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights.
The above figure 171,744,855 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Enhanced Income Limited under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Issued on behalf of
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
Contact:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 700000
3 January 2020