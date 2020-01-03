Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we would like to notify the market of the following:

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited issued share capital consists of 171,744,855 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights.

The above figure 171,744,855 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Enhanced Income Limited under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

3 January 2020