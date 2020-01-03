Elder Mark Moore Jr. Announces Young Leaders Conference's Launch of Malawi Mission

"Nations" portion of the Young Leaders Conference outreach project recently broke ground on fresh water well in Malawi

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Elder Mark Moore Jr., host of the Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, is proud to announce the recent launch of the YLC outreach project. In early December, the organization broke ground on a fresh water well in the Southeastern African nation of Malawi.

Young Leaders Conference says that the well will serve 2,000 people. The organization will also establish a village committee, which will oversee the sustainability of the well and will also provide the village with hygiene and sanitation training.

"While we want to be an organization that serves our neighborhood, we do not want to neglect our global responsibility," says Elder Mark Moore Jr.

"We are happy to provide this well, which will positively impact the lives of many in the surrounding community. This project is being completed through a partnership with Water Wells For Africa"

The Young Leaders Conference emphasizes ministry, media, and marketplace, allowing young leaders to connect with each other. The conference offers credibility, connections, and content over the form of six unique tracks to reflect the diversity of its audience, including pastors/preachers, entrepreneurs, singles, creatives, women in ministry, and ministry families.

Elder Mark Moore Jr. announced the Malawi Mission as part of the Young Leaders Conference's 2020 vision.

For more information, please visit https://www.exploreylc.com/

About Elder Mark Moore Jr.

A graduate of Morehouse College, Elder Mark Moore Jr. is rising as one of his generations premier thought leaders in the areas of ministry, media and marketing. He is the host of the Young Leaders Conference which is recognized as one of the largest faith gatherings for millennials of color in the world. In addition, Elder Mark Moore Jr. serves as pastoral assistant for the Faith Covenant Church and national youth president for the Apostolic Assemblies of Christ, Inc.

For more information about Elder Mark Moore Jr., visit https://www.eldermarkmoorejr.com/

