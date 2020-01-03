Neurotechnology startup Conscious Labs will showcase at the CES 2020 groundbreaking neurosensors for consumer segment brain-computer interfaces (BCI). The innovation is made possible by a patent-pending, ionically conductive solid polymer that can be integrated in headphones, earbuds and XR headsets to deliver the highest level of comfort and a research-grade electro-encephalographic (EEG) signal quality.

Conscious Labs will also present a patented headphone add-on powered with its next-gen EEG sensors. The only brain sensing headphones that exist today have metallic sensors fitted on the hoop or in the ear cushion.

Julien Dauguet, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Conscious Labs: "Our technological breakthrough consists in embedding in a flexible polymer the critical chemical characteristics of the ionically conductive gel commonly used in medical EEG. This removes the need for metallic sensors or signal amplification altogether."

"Adoption has been the main challenge for BCI: dry sensors that work through hair on headphones consist of metallic spikes and those located on the forehead are not optimal for signal quality and social desirability. We do see devices with sensors on the back of the head, yet these require straps to provide the required pressure. Our goal from day one has been to integrate neurosensing smoothly into everyday consumer devices."

Aksel Piran, co-founder and COO: "We are thrilled to announce that we will make available a number of development kits in the first half of 2020. Interested parties should register on our website for early access and are welcome to book a meeting at our booth."

Conscious Labs invites the technology enthusiasts to try its new brain-sensing wearable at booth #52322 in Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 1, from Jan. 7-10.

About Conscious Labs

Conscious Labs is a neurotech startup based in Paris and Limoges, France. The company is developing breakthrough noninvasive brain-sensing technology for head wearables. Its growing team is led by Julien Dauguet, neuroscience PhD from Ecole Centrale and Harvard with a career at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Aksel Piran, a serial entrepreneur who brought to life leading-edge innovations in VR and gaming.

