Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced that its Cumulocity IoT platform has been named "Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year" by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market today. This year's program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world.

"While today's organizations are realizing that IoT has the power to completely transform any business, it is abundantly clear that the majority of these organizations experience significant barriers to effective IoT implementation," said Juergen Kraemer, General Manager, IoT and Analytics at Software AG. "Cumulocity IoT breaks down these barriers, allowing businesses to adopt an extremely efficient, low-effort, rapid-refinement and agile approach to IoT projects. To be recognized by IoT Breakthrough as enterprise IoT platform of the year is an honor and gears us up for both the new year and new decade ahead."

Cumulocity IoT enables businesses to rapidly deploy IoT in a way that suits their unique needs and seamlessly integrates with their existing infrastructure, enterprise applications, sensors, protocols or assets. By supporting 150 pre-integrated devices spanning more than 300 protocols, the majority of an organization's IoT solution can be built in a matter of hours or days in Cumulocity IoT's no-code environment by the subject matter experts who will use and derive the value from the IoT initiative, such as operational managers on the factory floor.

In addition, the platform makes it possible to easily integrate IoT processes including device connectivity and management, analytics and integration with enterprise applications whether running at the Edge, on-premise or in the cloud. This means there is no need to recreate analytics for different environments. Instead, they can simply be pushed automatically from one environment to another with the click of a button.

"Businesses across the globe in a variety of complex industries and enterprises, including manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities, smart buildings, smart cities and logistics fields are all experiencing tremendous value with the elegant simplicity that Cumulocity IoT brings to their IoT initiatives," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Cumulocity IoT breaks through the crowded field of IoT platforms by cutting through the IoT complexity, enabling organizations to quickly and easily bring their IoT vision to life. We are thrilled to name Software AG's Cumulocity IoT as our 2020 'Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year' award winner and we look forward to further success and innovation from the company in the new year."

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car and many more.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Software AG

Software AG offers Freedom as a Service. We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology-from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful-enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth. Learn more about Software AG and Freedom as a Service at www.softwareag.com.

