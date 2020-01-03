Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen BIL Danmark will be 6 January 2020 due to liquidation. ISIN: DK0060917847 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BIL Danmark DK Small Cap akt AKK KL A ----------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 6 January 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BDIDKSMALCAPAA ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151065 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=751882