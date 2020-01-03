Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2020

PR Newswire
03.01.2020 | 15:58
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, January 3

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 November 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

3 January 2020

END

