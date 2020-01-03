Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854768 ISIN: GB0000667013 Ticker-Symbol: 1OK 
Berlin
03.01.20
16:00 Uhr
25,750 Euro
+0,800
+3,21 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVON RUBBER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVON RUBBER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVON RUBBER
AVON RUBBER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVON RUBBER PLC25,750+3,21 %