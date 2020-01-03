AVON RUBBER

Having gained CFIUS approval on 20 December 2019, Avon has completed the $91m acquisition of 3M's ballistic protection assets announced in August. We update our forecasts for the acquisition, consolidated from 2 January 2020. Our FY20 EPS estimate is enhanced by 5% and, allowing for the full $5m annual benefit of cost synergies, FY21e EPS increase by 20%. The resultant FY21e P/E rating of 18.1x represents a 20% premium to UK defence peers, which we feel is justified by the high returns, strong cash generation and consistent execution of the growth strategy.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...