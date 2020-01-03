Xtrackers has applied for its exchange traded funds to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the following exchange traded funds. NAME ISIN Orderbook ID -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers DAX UCITS ETF LU0274211480 75065 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 UCITS ETF LU0380865021 74569 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers Euro Stoxx Quality Dividend UCITS ETF LU0292095535 113519 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers FTSE China 50 UCITS ETF LU0292109856 75113 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Swap UCITS ETF LU0322252171 75327 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF LU0292109344 75121 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF LU0292107645 75114 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI Europe UCITS ETF LU0274209237 75062 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI Europe Small Cap UCITS ETF LU0322253906 113518 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF LU0274209740 75063 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI Pacific ex Japan UCITS ETF LU0322252338 75328 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI Russia Capped Swap UCITS ETF LU0322252502 113520 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF LU0274210672 75064 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF LU0274208692 75060 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers Nifty 50 Swap UCITS ETF LU0292109690 75119 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Swap UCITS ETF LU0292103651 75070 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap LU0292096186 113517 UCITS ETF -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF LU0490618542 76065 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading is January 30, 2020. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00.