Xtrackers (IE) plc has applied for its exchange traded funds to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the following exchange traded funds. NAME ISIN Orderbook ID ------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers NrthAm High DivYield UCITSETF IE00BH361H73 116625 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF IE00BJ0KDQ92 116624 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Xtrackers Russell 2000 UCITS ETF IE00BJZ2DD79 116626 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading is January 30, 2020. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00.