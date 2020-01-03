Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lansdowne Partners
Attachment
- Lansdowne Partners notification_03_01_20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85c5b606-baef-4c01-9b97-7a8beab7c97d)
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lansdowne Partners
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:05
|Arion Bank hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Lansdowne Partners
|Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lansdowne Partners
Attachment
Lansdowne Partners notification_03_01_20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/D...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Arion Bank hf.: Cost relating to changes at Valitor in order to turn around the company's losses estimated around ISK 600 million in Q4 2019
|The Board of Directors of Valitor, a subsidiary of Arion Bank, has decided to undertake a reorganisation of the company in order to strengthen Valitor's core business and to turn around the company's...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme
|In week 52 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.
Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland:
WeekDateTimeNumber...
► Artikel lesen
|23.12.19
|Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme
|In week 51 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.
Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland:
WeekDateTimeNumber...
► Artikel lesen
|18.12.19
|Arion Bank hf.: Buyback of SEK denominated notes due in January 2020
|Arion Bank is interested in buying back SEK 300 million notes (ISIN XS1548794558), due in January 2020. The notes are listed on Luxemborg Stock Exchange.
For further information please contact Arion...
► Artikel lesen