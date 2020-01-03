Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Posts Gain in Overall Alexa Ranking Over Previous Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, is reporting an overall gain in its Alexa Ranking since its last update November 2, 2019. The improvement is is tow thousand and five (2,005) positions on Alexa's (AMZN) Global ranking scale. The current Global ranking as of January 3, 2020 is 23,798 versus 25,803 last month.

Findit® is a social networking platform that integrates with Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS), LinkedIN, Instagram and other popular social sites and blogging sites. The integration is done through the Sharethis® software along with APIs to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp through the current version of the Findit App. With these features along with the access to outside search emngines to crawl the posts that members create Findit has been seeing steady gains month after month with their Alexa Ranking.

Each Findit account can have multiple Findit URLs (CLAIM YOUR NAME) to target specific word a member would like to index for in search results in Findit along with Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT) and other search engines. When members post content in their Findit account each piece of content can be crawled and indexed in Google. Posts created in Findit can be shared to other social networking sites and bookmarking sites. These sites include Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS).

Findit also has a current version of the App that can be downloaded from Apple (AAPL) or Google. From the App people can direct message their posts to followers on Instagram, message Whatsapp, text and email. By using these tools to get your posts in front of your friends and followers on other social sites it drives traffic to their Findit pages. As a result those people visiting the post can now share the members post from their Findit page to the multitude of social sites as well. Very often this results in more sharing when you give your friends and followers options of where they can share to.

Findit also grants access to Google, Yahoo and Bing for indexing. The result for Findit members is more organic indexing in search engines. The result is people searching in Google, Yahoo and Bing can now come across your posts in Findit and they too can now share them, which in turn brings you more visitors to your Findit pages.

Findit App link Please go and Download. You do not need to Join Findit to see what Members are Posting. Download the Findit App by clicking here.

CLAIM YOUR NAME

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XcHFZ43qLk

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "The continued gains in Findit's Alexa ranking is encouraging. It's a result of our members posting their content that they want to share with the world and allow them to share their content that appeals to them with others. The fact that anyone can view posts on Findit and share the posts they want without having to join, we think is one of the many reasons we are seeing month and month gains with our ranking in Alexa. We are striving in 2020 to continue to provide our members with great online tools so they can get there message seen, heard, shared and indexed to reach even more people."

See Alexa Ranking here on Findit.com

Here are some featured Findit Members. Click on Over and then click and Share their posts to your social sites. See how it works for yourself.

I should be wearing a helmet. photos by @iycardona

Final day on clean day 21 down about 10 pounds. Going to stick to the recommended foods and do my best to avoid foods on the avoid list.

Here is a full body dumbbell workout you can do in the gym or at home! ?

Festa Di Hoboken! Dinner seating is sold out but the bar's open to everyone!

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets. Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571938/Finditcom-Posts-Gain-in-Overall-Alexa-Ranking-Over-Previous-Month