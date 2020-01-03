Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.9937 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 38528 EQS News ID: 946603 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)