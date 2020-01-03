Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG; FSE:7BL; OTC:BLAGF) announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 666,667 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

