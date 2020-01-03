Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2PNJ8 ISIN: CA09564P1036 
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2020 | 19:44
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG; FSE:7BL; OTC:BLAGF) announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 666,667 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further information, please contact:
Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: ranavig@gmail.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/571963/Blue-Lagoon-Announces-Private-Placement

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
