Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2020) -TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") TransCanna is pleased to provide investors with an opportunity to listen to an update call regarding the recent announcements, continued improvements to the company's balance sheet, the company's 2020 fiscal plan and the beginning of a phased revenue-focused build out of the Daly Facility.

The call will be held on January 8th at 1:15pm Pacific Standard Time.

Conference Details are:

Canada/US Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Germany Toll Free: 0800-180-1954

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the TransCanna call.

Webcast link to submit questions:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/transcanna20200108.html

Conference replay: Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-6413

International Toll: +1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 3958

"We have made significant progress and welcome the opportunity to provide further detail to our investors regarding the material nature of these developments. I believe it's important to share this information with investors, so they understand how to properly value our company. I also look forward to sharing our plans for 2020 and to providing more detail as to how these developments aid in the execution of that plan.", stated Steve Giblin, president and CEO of TransCanna.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, company building Cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Giblin

President

604-609-6199

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

