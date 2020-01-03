Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces the resignation for personal reasons of Ms. Barbara Yanni from her position as member of the Board of Directors with effect from today's date. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Ms. Yanni for her contribution to Board's work throughout her time in office. The Board of Directors of ABIONYX Pharma is now made up of 6 members, including 2 independent directors and 2 female independent directors.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy, and in other non-oncological molecules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005383/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98