Web Presence: Jack Hanks Explains Why You Need a Public Adjuster

According to Jack Hanks of Arizona, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain by hiring a public adjusting firm.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Things happen; that's why people choose to protect themselves with property insurance. However, when it comes time to file an insurance claim, it can be a tricky process. If not done correctly, policyholders can be shorted a great deal of money they need and deserve. Public adjuster, Jack Hanks of Arizona, explains that by hiring a public adjusting firm, you can rest assured that you're getting the most out of your insurance policy's coverage.

When it comes time to file a claim for hail, fire, wind, smoke, or flood damage, a public adjuster works on behalf of the policyholder. The licensed professional works for individuals, not for insurance companies, which means they can add tremendous value to your overall payout. Jack Hanks of Arizona notes that they can also assist with other types of insurance losses, such as commercial insurance or property damage.

People trust public adjuster experts because they are incredibly knowledgeable about different insurance policies and can sort through the language barriers. Plus, they know how to file and adjust claims across a variety of fields. Each client receives an independent evaluation specific to their property loss situation.

The entire process can be quite exhausting for a policyholder. Public adjusters step in to estimate the costs associated with the property loss accurately, then log and submit initial and supplemental claims promptly. Jack Hanks of Arizona explains that it is infrequent to see a policyholder complete their forms correctly and with a high level of detail, especially since every claim is different.

Public adjusters shine when it's time to negotiate with contractors and reach better settlements with the insurers. Jack Hanks of Arizona further explains by saying most contacts between adjusters and contractors are in person at the location of the loss. However, communication with the policyholder's insurance company is usually done through the mail.

Many people find the process to be tedious and complicated since it takes a long time and requires the storage of documents. Jack Hanks of Arizona notes that public adjusters make things easier by keeping track of correspondences and knowing when to follow up. Policyholders can be at ease and not have to worry about any pitfalls or mistakes.

Every person that is filing a property insurance claim should consider hiring a public adjuster, even if the request is for a small amount. If the claim is for a high payout, a public adjuster should be considered a necessity. According to Jack Hanks of Arizona, a policyholder has very little to lose by hiring a public adjuster. A great deal of public adjusting firms even offers to evaluate the property loss for free!

No matter how competent the policyholder is, it's always best to get a second opinion. People are often surprised to find out that their loss estimate is much less than it should be. Public adjusters have a full understanding of all the hidden costs associated with property damages. Jack Hanks of Arizona notes that even the best insurance companies will never pay more than they need to, according to the claim you submit. Hire a public adjuster to make sure you cover all your bases.

