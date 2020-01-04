Travel & Tourism: Group Buying Sees Spring Break Fiji Fly

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2020 / With packages that include return flights, five nights accommodation on an exclusively chartered island, transfers, all meals, the exclusive use of a 98-foot catamaran, international DJs and entertainment, TourismHQ through SpringBreak Fiji has rapidly captured a slice of a billion-dollar international market.

SpringBreak Fiji is a professionally organized and packaged experience that provides the ultimate party getaway for the over 18 market.

The overseas festival caters for the shifting demands in the experience economy through creating multi-sensory experiences like no other, while delivering at the same time a price that's unbeatable all thanks to the creative group buying of TourismHQ.

TourismHQ has secured a reputation for providing world-class events from a full range of international festivals to sport, corporate and charity delivering money can't buy experience at an affordable all-in-one holiday adventure!

Spring Break FIJI is specifically positioned as a rite of passage for those looking for a break after finishing their studies or have secured their first job as an escape from the winter months, providing a five-day and night get-away of sun, sea and partying on an exclusively chartered, tropical Fijian island.

DJ Mac Mylo, a crowd favourite at SpringBreak Fiji alludes "It's an experience like no other. Our very own island resort in paradise with all the things Fiji is famous for! Plus you get to party to good tunes in surreal locations such as the sand bar, Cloud9 and on a chartered 98 foot yacht with 200 new friends."

SpringBreak Fiji party-goers can also experience the world-famous surf break Cloud Break, big-game fishing, shipwreck diving and lounging on Cloud 9, a two-level floating pavilion above tropical coral reefs.

The option allowing for a $50.00 per person deposit to secure a position at SpringBreak Fiji and then either paying upfront or opting into a monthly payment plan has seen prior-year SpringBreak Fiji events sell out in less than 24 hours.

The trips have proven that popular that the organizers have had to use a ballot system for the past seven years.

The Spring Break experience provides young travelers looking for overseas adventures a first step in building confidence in getting away from home, and a chance to enjoy a professionally organized, safe and hosted holiday adventure with friends.

SpringBreak Fiji makes it easy. If party-goers are lucky enough to secure a coveted ticket all they have to do is pack their bag, turn up at the airport, and three hours later they're in paradise!

About Springbreak Fiji

Started in 2012 by New Zealand based travel company TourismHQ, the success of Spring Break Fiji has seen the event more than double in size every year and has led the company to secure exclusive SpringBreak agreements with other key Pacific Island hotspots. Hosting these events in Fiji and other Pacific Island countries provides a safe, secure, easy-to-reach locations for young travelers.

You can learn more about Springbreak Fiji at http://www.springbreakfiji.com/.

