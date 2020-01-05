Winston Realigns Middle East Practice To Serve Clients In The Region

Centralizes services in global offices with greatest concentration of resources

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that the firm is restructuring its Middle East operations to meet its clients' evolving legal needs and increased demand for cross-border services spanning the Middle East, London and the United States.

The firm expects to close its Dubai office in the first quarter of 2020, in order to centralize resources for the Middle East practice in key global markets with higher concentrations of industry- and practice-specific expertise. Integrated corporate and litigation services for clients in the Middle East will continue to be provided by Winston's global practice teams, led by partners in London, Paris and the United States who have lived and worked in major Middle East business centers and understand the region's unique legal and business needs.

"Our clients are located throughout the Middle East and have cross-border legal needs that reach beyond Dubai - particularly into London, which continues to grow as a significant legal hub for the practice," said Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of Winston & Strawn. "This centralization of resources positions us to more effectively provide our clients with the depth and scope of services their businesses require."

Winston & Strawn attorneys have decades of experience representing clients in the Middle East on a wide array of matters, including project development and finance, construction, asset finance, banking, M&A, restructurings, private equity and venture capital, and regulatory and compliance issues.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.