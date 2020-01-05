Regional foreign trade: In the first half year of 2019, seven out of nine Austrian federal states registered increases on the export side, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. The federal states Vienna (+7.8%) and Styria (+7.6%) realised the highest relative increases. In absolute terms, Styria (+Euro 0.94 bn), Vienna (+Euro 0.75 bn) and Upper Austria (+Euro 0.74 bn) showed the strongest gains. Carinthia (-4.3% or - Euro 0.17 bn) and Lower Austria (-1.8% or - Euro 0.21 bn) registered a decline compared to the previous period. On the import side, Styria (+6.4% or + Euro 0.61 bn), Lower Austria (+5.7% or +Euro 0.74 bn) and Vorarlberg (+4.2% or + Euro 0.16 bn) recorded the strongest relative increases compared to the previous half year. (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

