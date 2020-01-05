Today, ChemChina and Sinochem announced that they are consolidating their agricultural assets into a new holding company that will be called Syngenta Group.

After a career spanning 26 years at Syngenta and legacy company, AstraZeneca, Mark Patrick, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Syngenta Executive Team since 2016, will be leaving the company at the end of January 2020.

Mark was appointed CFO in 2016 and played a key role during the ChemChina acquisition of Syngenta and subsequent financing arrangements. He was also responsible for transforming the Finance function and the establishment of Syngenta's Digital strategy. During his career, Mark held several finance leadership roles across the business, working and living in both developed and emerging markets.

Chen Lichtenstein, currentPresidentandCEOofADAMAwill benominated CFO of the newly formed Syngenta Group. He will be based in Basel, Switzerland.

Chen joined ADAMA 14 years ago to head the company's corporate development and capital market activities, followed by running the company's Global Operations. He then went on to hold several key roles, including Deputy CEO in charge of China Integration, and President and CEO of ChemChina's strategic business division China National Agrochemical Corporation (CNAC), Syngenta Group's parent company before being appointed ADAMA CEO in 2014, leading the company to continuous strong performance and market share gains over the past 6 years. During these years, ADAMA successfully combined with a publicly traded company and is now listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Prior to joining ADAMA, Chen served as Executive Director of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs in New York and London. He holds joint doctoral degrees from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and School of Law, and B.Sc. (Physics) and LL.B. from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

On the announcement, Syngenta Group CEO Erik Fyrwald said: "I would like to thank Mark for his strong leadership and for his many outstanding contributions to Syngenta. During his time as CFO, he has transformed the Finance function of the organization, and played a crucial role during the ChemChina acquisition of Syngenta, and more recently, in the lead up to the establishment of the new Syngenta Group. I wish him every success for the future.

"I look forward to working with Chen as we form the Syngenta Group, and am confident that his broad experience and strategic thinking will further enhance our industry positioning and ability to deliver even greater value for farmers."

