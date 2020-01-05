Industry: A total of 66,020 enterprises in the entire industry and construction sector (+0.6% compared to the previous year) turned over Euro 223.7 bn (+3.3%) in the reporting period January to September 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. At establishment level (66,593 establishments, +0.6%), production sold increased by 3.0% (working-day adjusted: also +3.0%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to Euro 220.7 bn in nominal terms (employing 1°008 813 persons, +1.6%). Industrial production sold increased by 2.2%. 36,232 Austrian construction establishments (+0.9%) achieved a production sold of Euro 37.2 bn in the reporting period January to September 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: also +6.8%) ...

