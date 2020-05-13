Plus, Italian developers continue to dig deep for their health service, the pandemic piles on problems for a debt-saddled Chinese company and analysts consider whether there will be any money left for a green economic recovery after the dust settles.Figures released by thinktank The Australia Institute have emphasized just how successful the nation's rooftop solar sector was until the arrival of Covid-19. Data compiled from the small scale technology certificates issued to remunerate the owners of rooftop systems for generation indicated Australia added 203 MW of solar rooftops in January, 215 ...

