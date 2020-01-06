Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NE0F ISIN: AU000000DXS1 Ticker-Symbol: 0DPS 
Frankfurt
03.01.20
10:34 Uhr
7,312 Euro
+0,026
+0,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,284
7,525
05.01.
7,317
7,521
03.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEXUS7,312+0,36 %