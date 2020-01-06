A CES 2019 Innovation Honoree, Elvie Pump gets smarter using data analysis to provide insights into the rate of milk expressed, total time spent pumping, and overall milk volume collected

Elvie, the health and lifestyle brand developing smarter technology for women, today launches its Insights app feature for Elvie Pump, the world's smallest, lightest and quietest wearable breast pump. Built in response to Elvie's users' high demand for a feature that could help them to see and understand their pumping data, the new Insights feature tracks the total time spent pumping, aggregated milk volume pumped, and the rate of milk expressed for each breast. This data empowers women to learn more about their pumping sessions and gives a clearer view of their pumping behavior.

Connecting Elvie Pump to the free app allows women to get more out of their pumping sessions by viewing real-time milk volume. Women can also use the app to track their pumping history, and unlike most current pumps on the market, control the pump remotely. The app's new Insights feature will empower expressing women with key data that helps them approach pumping more efficiently. With increasing access and understanding of their own Elvie Pump session data, a user can make more informed decisions when it comes to her pumping behavior based on her goals, including increasing supply on one side, building up a stockpile of milk, pumping according to a busy schedule, or knowing how much volume to expect when pumping for 20 or 30 min.

"At Elvie, we are continuously innovating and working to empower our users with information that helps make their lives easier,' said Tania Boler, Founder and CEO of Elvie. "Customer feedback is always a large factor in deciding which features to add next or develop further. We built the Elvie Pump app's Insights feature in response to our users' requests for a way to see and understand their pumping data in order to plan their pumping sessions with confidence."

Insights feature overview:

Session time: Total time spent using Elvie Pump

Milk volume: Total milk volume pumped with Elvie Pump

Milk flow: Average volume of milk they express in 10 minutes over a four week period

Elvie Pump's app will continue to get smarter in the future, including the addition of pumping data shown over time (days, weeks and months) so that users can see patterns for better planning and more efficient Elvie Pump usage.

The Elvie Pump will be on display at CES at the Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, Booth 44960.

For further information or comment, please contact the Elvie press team at elvie@sourcecodecomms.com.

About Elvie:

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand developing smarter technology for women. Elvie creates extraordinary products to improve the health and lives of women everywhere and at all stages of life.

Their first product, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning pelvic floor trainer and app that helps women strengthen the pelvic floor via fun, five-minute workouts. Launched in October 2015 to great acclaim, Elvie Trainer took the wellness industry by storm, with more than 12 awards for innovation and design, including a prestigious Red Dot Award. Elvie Trainer is recommended by more than 1,000 health professionals worldwide to enhance pelvic floor muscle training compliance, technique and outcomes.

Elvie's second innovation, Elvie Pump, is the world's first silent wearable breast pump, which makes it possible for new mothers to pump anytime, anywhere. Elvie Pump received international praise following its 2018 unveiling on the catwalk at London Fashion Week. The wearable pump scooped up more than a dozen accolades for its innovative technology and design, including TIME Magazine's Best Invention, 2019 CES Innovation Honoree for Wearable Technologies, Popular Science Best of What's New Award, Core77 Design Award in Health and Wellness, and Mom's Choice Award for Personal Use Product.

As a business, Elvie has been recognized as one of the UK's top 33 start-ups by TechCityUK, named as one of the 100 Hottest Startups by WIRED Magazine and ranked as the 13th fastest growing business in the UK by SyndicateRoom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200105005101/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Kimberly Leduc

elvie@sourcecodecomms.com